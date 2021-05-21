Edward Flake

Dr. Edward Vernerd Flake, 74, went Home on May 11, 2021, in Pinetop, Arizona. He was born January 26, 1947, in Boise, Idaho to Robert Kenneth Flake, Sr. and Mae Thomas Flake.
His family will miss him terribly, but feel peace knowing he greatly anticipated going Home after many years of severe pain.
Funeral services were held on May 15, 2021 in Pinetop, Arizona.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 ½ years, Lanny Sue Pospisil Flake, 7 children; and 30 precious grandchildren.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To read the full obituary or send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
