Edward Graves

Edward "Ed" William Graves Jan. 21, 2020, with his family surrounding him in Show Low, from complications from West Nile Virus. He was born Feb. 22, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa, to William Edward and Betty Jean (Sanders) Graves.
Ed graduated from North High School in Des Moines and later attended Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, where he graduated with a degree in manufacturing systems engineering. He was proud of his education and the opportunities that it provided to him and his family throughout his life. Because of this, he constantly encouraged and financially helped many to attend college and further their educations. He was employed as an engineer at IBM in San Jose, California, and later retired from L3 Communications in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ed met his beautiful wife, Ruth Rene' Sandgren, while attending school at Weber State. They married Dec 18, 1963, in Ogden, Utah and were sealed together with their children June 10, 1972, in the Oakland LDS Temple. He dedicated his life to serving his family and each day upheld his role as his family's patriarch until the day of his passing.
Ed was a social, active man who was constantly serving others. He enjoyed yard work, keeping a freshly mowed lawn, weeded flower garden, and full bird seed feeders so that he and his wife could sit on their porch and enjoy the songs of the birds. He had conversations with the birds through his amazing talent of whistling. His remarkable singing voice will be remembered and missed. Throughout his life, he loved hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors with his brothers and sons.
Shortly after his conversion to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ed became deeply involved in church service. He was called to serve in both the Ogden, Utah, and Snowflake, temples and magnified and honored those callings. Though his physical body began to fail him later in his life, his spirit remained strong and dedicated to the Gospel. He utilized his priesthood to help and bless all who were around him. He will always be remembered for his generosity and sacrifice for others, his Christ-like love and his wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Rene' Sandgren Graves of Show Low, Arizona; children: Julie Ann Graves Bigler (Gary) of Snowflake; Michael Edward Graves and William Bradley Graves of Show Low; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two brothers and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edward and Betty Jean Sanders Graves, as well as beloved grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Services to honor the life of Ed will begin with a viewing from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Silver Creek Mortuary Chapel in Snowflake. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 31, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 West Deuce of Clubs in Show Low. A viewing will be held prior to funeral services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Snowflake Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Graves family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.