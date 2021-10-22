Edward Bernard "Bernie" Kehret, Jr, of Marana, Arizona, formerly Pinetop, passed away on Monday, September 27th, 2021, in his home. Bernie was born in Austin, Minnesota, on May 25th, 1942, to the late Ed and Leona (Padelford) Kehret.
He grew up in Austin. As a child, he could be found plinking around his Grandparent's barn and pheasant hunting on the family farm. He worked as a lifeguard in high school and spent a summer as a canoe guide in Northern Minnesota.
Bernie graduated from ASU in 1964. He referred to himself as a "banker" and throughout his career he provided a wide variety of banking services from mortgage loans to branch manager. Bernie had a passion for people and took great pride in the many businesses he helped to get started as a branch manager in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona. During this time, he also worked to better the community, volunteering with the APPLE Corps and Optimist club. Just prior to retiring, he was a motorcycle tour guide, leading tours in beautiful destinations and national parks across the United States and Canada.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kehret, of Marana, Arizona; Children Edward Bernard "Ted" Kehret III (Kate) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Matthew Edward (Erica) Kehret of Tucson, Arizona, Tamra Kay (Lance) Cullumber of Tucson, Arizona; Grandchildren Makenna, Caleb, Kylie, Ethan, Emerson, Nicole, Josh, Jessica, and Jake; and three Great-grandchildren.
Bernie was a loving husband and devoted Father and Grandfather. He had a passion for riding motorcycles and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a joy to be around and could entertain everyone for hours with stories. He was a servant of Jesus who finished his race strong.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Calvary Chapel of the White Mountains on Friday, October 29th at 1pm.
