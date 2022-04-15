Edward James Kelsey of Snowflake passed away on April 10, 2022.

He is survived by Richard and Karen Kelsey of New York, Thomas and Elizabeth Kelsey of New York, and Judith Kelsey, formerly of Snowflake.

“Jimmy” loved eagles, as all his family and friends knew, and it is with love and hope that he is flying free like one now!

A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.

Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.

