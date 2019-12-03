Edward Padgett

Edward Daniel Padgett, 91, died Nov. 24, 2019, in Concho.
Edward worked all of his life. As a young man, he worked at Inspiration mine, moved to construction work, then Regal mine, Crysotile mines in Globe, then ADOT and from there he retired 1987-1988. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved the Lord.
He is survived by his son, Sam of Globe; daughters, Kathryn Fansler of Concho and Suzanne Sawyer (Mike) of Globe; step children, Clifford Hensley, Keith Hensley, and Lynn Ann Dexter; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mildred and son Frank.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Concho at the Concho Valley Community Church, 36650 HWY 61.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Padgett family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net
