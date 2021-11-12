Edward Richards

Edward L. 'Chappy' Richards passed away November 3, 2021, in Snowflake, AZ. Chappy was born October 22, 1938, to LeRoy (Wad) Richards and Ruth (Stewart) Richards in Holbrook, AZ. He was their second child and their first son. Chappy grew up in Holbrook and graduated from Holbrook High School in 1956. After high school Chappy joined the Army which took him to Germany for several years and then to Texas for a few more. After his honorable release from the Army, he made his way back to Holbrook.
Chappy was a mechanic and owned Richards Garage which he took over from his father. He was an excellent mechanic and people from all over would bring their vehicles to him to repair.
Chappy had many hobbies and really loved hunting and fishing. He had many friends and he loved them all. Chappy's sense of humor, jokes, knowledge, charity, and kindness will be missed.
Chappy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, and he served in many roles during his lifetime. One of his most favorite was serving as Branch President in Indian Wells.
Chappy was preceded in death by his parents LeRoy and Ruth Richards, a daughter Beverley, a brother Robert Kay, a sister Dee Dawn, and a granddaughter Kaia.
Chappy is survived by his wife Sarah, of 13 years. His children: Brent (Rayleen) Richards, Brenda (Cory) Mangum, Beth (Tim) Sears, Brian (Christina) Richards, Bradley (Mayumi) Richards,
Nicholas, W. Lance, Marisa, Lindee, Christie, Lance, Loram and Luke; 30 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Leonard (Carole) Richards and sister Jackie (Yale) Rogers.
A graveside service will be held for Chappy on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Holbrook Cemetery at 11:00am.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary ~ Holbrook.
To send private condolences please go to www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
