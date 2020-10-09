Edward Rita, Jr. (Eddie), 35, of Show Low passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. He was born on December 4, 1984.
Eddie was an Audio Engineer by trade and spent several years with the Phoenix Symphony. He loved Show Low, the outdoors, music, and his dog, Molly. Eddie currently was employed as a Computer and Phone Technician at Wireless Repair Center in Show Low.
He is survived by his parents, Edward Sr., and Beth Rita, of Show Low; two brothers, Anthony Rita and Joseph Rita, both of Phoenix; five Aunts, four Uncles, one grandmother, and 18 cousins.
He will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
