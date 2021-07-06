Edward Sorensen

Edward "Ed" Joseph Sorensen, 62, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, in Glendale Arizona. Born December 1, 1958 in Val Verde Texas. He is survived by his children, Megan, Kristin, Kyle and Heather, a sister Dottie, a brother Chris, ten grandchildren, and one great grandson. He is preceded in death by his wife Brenda, mother Helen, father Reed, sister Wendy, brother Reed, and son in law Dagon.
He will be dearly missed.
A memorial will be held in his honor in the near future.
