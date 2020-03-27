Edward Young

Edward Samuel Young, 88, of Show Low, died March 14, 2020, following a brief illness in Show Low. He was born Aug. 7, 1931, in Phoenix, to the late Charles Edward and Louise (Weiner) Young.
Ed met the love of his life, Kay Violet Douglas, while attending Phoenix Union High School and they were married Dec. 3, 1950 in Phoenix. They shared 69 blissful years of marriage before her passing. Following school, Ed enlisted into the United States Air Force and served honorably before being discharged.
He was an excellent marksman and won many trophies for his skill. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. A skilled woodworker, Ed shared his talent with those he loved. He was an accomplished helicopter mechanic and small aircraft pilot.
He is survived by children, Kenneth Young (Marilyn) of Kingman, Kathleen Wertzbaugher (Stephen) of Littleton, Colorado, Kimberly West (Robert) of Redding, California; son-in-law Donnie Hudson of Maricopa; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved bride, Kay Young; daughter Kit Hudson and grandson Michael Hudson.
Private inurnment was held at the Show Low Cemetery in Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
