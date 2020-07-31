Edwin Coats

Edwin W. Coats, 79, of Pinetop, Arizona, passed away July 23, 2020, with his family around him. He was born in Toledo, Illinois.
He attended East Peoria High from 1955-1959. Ed (Eddie) married his high school sweetheart, Norma Jean (Cremer), on June 24, 1961. They recently celebrated their 59th anniversary.
He attended Greenville College from 1959-1964, receiving his BA-Major English and Minor Math, at Northern Illinois University, Student Teaching; Montana State University, German Studies; and Arizona State University, Graduate Studies. He worked at Sandwich Community Schools from 1964-1970, Scottsdale Public Schools from 1970-1996 and Cibecue High School from 1997-2001.
Ed and Norma had five children, Brenda (Chris) Wilmann of Show Low, Arizona, Cheryl (Doug) Lowe, of Murrieta, California, Wayne Coats of Show Low, Arizona, Matthew Coats, of Pinetop, Arizona and Amy Coats, of Gallup, New Mexico; six grandchildren, Chrissy Rendon, Justin Lowe, Shawn Lowe, Quannie Burnham, Lolo Burnham and Lonan Burnham.
Ed had a love of the outdoors from camping and fishing to building a home in the White Mountains. He also enjoyed sports, wrestling and football, which he played and coached for many years. His true love was teaching. He taught with a passion for 37 years. Ed will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Coats family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
