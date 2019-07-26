Edwin Whiting Daley, III, died at 2:31 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by a few of his beloved family; his wife of 53 years, Bonnie; his younger brother, Duane, and his wife, Elaine. Eddie was 71 years old. He served in the Army from 1968 to 1970.
He is survived by his daughter, Ricki; and grandson William; older sister, Diane, and many nieces and nephews. He very much loved his cats; Toby, Stormy, Sheba and Sam. "We will miss him very much."
Special thanks to the paramedics of Heber/Overgaard and the hospital staff at Summit Healthcare in Show Low.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Daley family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
