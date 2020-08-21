Effie Wright

Effie Tessay Wright went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 3, 1938 to David Tessay Sr. and Agnes Nosie.
Effie is survived by her sisters, Minda Tessay, Verina Browning; children, Barnard and Rosita Henry, David and Flora Wright, Steven and Cindy Tessay, Melvin and Sally Pope, Daniel and Regina Smith, Matthew and Diane Bonito and Victoria Edwards.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Wright Sr.; son, Raymond Wright Jr.; grandson, Arthur Henry and sister, Rebecca Altaha.
A viewing will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, Arizona. A Graveside Service will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Taipa Cemetery in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary.
If you wish to share condolences with the Wright family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.