Efren Arnulfo Acosta unexpectedly passed away on December 3, 2022 in San Tan Valley, Arizona. He was 29 years old. Efren was born to Jose and Leticia Acosta on November 24, 1993 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Efren moved to Snowflake, Arizona with his family when he was two years old. He attended elementary, Junior High and High School in Snowflake. He graduated from Snowflake High School in 2008.
Efren will be remembered as being a very friendly person. He was a hard and dedicated worker and enjoyed the company of his coworkers. He embraced challenges in every aspect of his life and was not afraid of anything. His courageous heart permeated to his family, teaching them to be positive and to have the courage to take on life challenges. Efren also enjoyed attending church with his family as the Word of God was his foundation in life.
Efren will be deeply missed by his wife, children, parents, siblings, family and friends. He is survived by his wife Michelle Acosta; daughter, Kassidy; son, Sebastian; parents, Jose A. and Leticia Acosta; brothers, Edgar Acosta and Omar Acosta; sisters, Danneliss Acosta, Martha Acosta and Liliana Acosta; nieces, uncles and many cousins.
Efren will forever live in the hearts of his family. Psalm 23:4-13, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, consider and hear me O Lord, my God, enlighten my eyes. Lest I sleep the sleep of death”. 2 Timothy 4:7, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith”.
A service was held on December 16, 2022 in Queen Creek, Arizona.
