Eian Nachu

Eian Nachu

Eian David Nachu entered Eternal Rest on December 17, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born to Anna Secakuku and Dennis Nachu on September 22, 1993 in Show Low, AZ.

Eian grew up in Rainbow City. He was a talented cook. He was helpful to those in need and loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

There was a viewing with a funeral service at the Whiteriver Baptist Church on Monday, December 27, 2021 starting at 10:00am. Interment was at the Whiteriver Cemetery, Whiteriver, AZ.

Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Nachu Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.