Elaine Fish

Elaine married Glenn Vaughn Fish in Lakeside on Nov. 27, 1954 officiated by Elaine's Uncle Reed Hatch who was a Bishop in Taylor. They lived in Lakeside for two years and then moved to Prescott for two years and Tucson for two years. They moved to Joseph City in the fall of 1961 where they have resided for the past 59 years.
Elaine was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many callings in both the ward and stake. She and Glenn served a mission in the Singapore mission from January 1996 to June 1997. They served in Pakistan and East and West Malaysia.
Elaine was a very talented cook and seamstress. She sewed many clothes for her children and grandchildren, and they were proud to wear them. Her bread and rolls were coveted. She also made many beautiful wedding cakes.
Elaine slipped peacefully away on Nov. 3, 2020 in Snowflake of complications with Alzheimer's Disease. Her loving husband, Glenn was by her side as well as her son Keith and his wife.
She has a large family of six children, 26 grandchildren and 64 great grandchildren with four more on the way.
A Viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 409 N. 1st Ave., Holbrook, Arizona.
Elaine will be laid to rest in the Joseph City Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary ~ Holbrook.
To send private condolences please go to www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
