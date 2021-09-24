Elaine Lang

Elaine Margaret Lang, 79, died August 25, 2021, in her home at White Mountain Lake in Show Low, Arizona.
Elaine was a member of the Red Hat Society and the White Mountain Lake Community Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Bradley Lang (Lorena), Laura Harris (Earl), Lea Saumat (Sam); and 6 grandchildren.
Memorial services will begin at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at White Mountain Lake Community Baptist Church, 8320 Lone Pine Drive in Show Low, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.