Elaine Marks

Georgia Elaine Tittle Marks, 99, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at her home in Blue, Arizona. She was born July 9, 1922 in Johnstown, Colorado to Ernest Lin Tittle and Cordelia Haines Tittle.
Elaine was a quiet but vibrant person loved by all. She had a passion for her family and her support was felt by anyone who met her. She loved to read, garden, cook, can, sew, crochet, cross-stitch and paint, along with many other things. Her list of talents was quite long. She led an interesting life which included being a Rosie the Riveter and ended up marrying a cowboy; which her sisters always said she wanted to do. She was a charter member of the Blue River Cowbelles which provided community gatherings and the promotion of the beef industry in western ranch lands. Elaine loved ranch living and all the daily activities. She served as the Blue Librarian bringing reading material to the residents for many years. Elaine provided countless meals, entertained many people and had a great influence on them all. Elaine was an inspiration to anyone privileged enough to meet her.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Jim) Harris, Mineral Point, Wisconsin; sons, William “Bill” (Barbara) Marks, Jr., Blue; Justin (Carole Anne) Marks, Tonto Basin; sister, Betty Kidd, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; grandchildren, Heather Harris, Will (Iza) Harris, Katie (Michael) Harris-Kirby, Dustin (Crissy) Blakley, Ginger Cheney, Doug (Chenoa) Marks, Kevin Marks and great grandchildren, Lilly and Viola Murn, Henry and Evelyn Harris, Destinee, Cambree, Callee and Payge Blakley, Colten and Caden Cheney and Willow, Josephine and Opal Marks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Marks, Sr., brother, Vernon Tittle and sisters, Violet Riggins and Marjorie Kirby-Kiser.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Blue Cemetery followed by fellowship and food at the Blue School.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Accord Hospice of the White Mountains at 928-271-8013 or 5300 Sutter Dr. Bldg. C Show Low, AZ 85901 or The Blue River Cowbelles at PO Box 74 Blue, AZ 85922.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Elaine’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
