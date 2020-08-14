Elario Chavez

Elario Larry Emilio Chavez was born to Macedonio Chavez and Julia Candelaria Chavez on September 2, 1941 in St. Johns. He was raised by his loving grandparents Felipe and Lillian Bordeaux Chavez in Springerville.
Larry studied at Arizona State University before marrying Shirley Ludwig of Mesa in 1961. He was a dedicated social justice advocate and served his community well.
Larry worked with the Urban League, Chicanos Por La Causa, served on the Phoenix committees on housing and transportation, was appointed by Arizona Governor, Bruce Babbitt to the Housing Finance Review Board, was Chairman of the Arizona Department of Transportation, worked with Representative, John Rhodes on housing issues and sat on a civilian committee for Israeli-Egyptian peace talks during the Carter administration.
Larry used his skills in real estate development and architectural design to become a national consultant in affordable housing developments and senior living centers; including Hayden House, Casa de Primavera and the Villa Escudilla Senior Living Community (Round Valley Senior Center), which were near and dear to his heart.
He had a passion to protect the most vulnerable in our communities and the Arizona Republic quoted him in 1980 as follows: “There was a philosophical change in attitudes as social issues became important in the 60’s. You could teach anybody real estate, but not the social conscience which goes with it.”
Larry’s dream was to move back to the White Mountains and he came home to manage the Greer Lodge in the early 90’s where he perfected his fly fishing cast. He restored his soul by hiking and fishing Box Canyon and Big Lake, camping around Escudilla and salmon fishing in Alaska.
Ultimately Larry’s greatest achievement was his dedication as a father and grandfather. He never missed a game, recital or school event.
He was a beloved sports coach, a devoted Suns and ASU fan and an avid tennis player and golfer. Larry was a gifted vocalist and guitarist; from his college days at ASU playing at the library and SRP Pera Club, to the local venues around the White Mountains that he loved. However, nothing was better to him than our traditional family jam sessions on his front porch.
Larry is survived by his sons, Ronald (Kim) Chavez, Daniel (Wendy) Chavez, daughters, Lisa Chavez, Dr. Rikki (Aaron) Hatfield, sisters, Emelia (Manny) Aragon, Romelia (Robert) Flores, Patsy (Joe) Jacovo, brother, Richard (Gertrude) Chavez, granddaughters, Brittany Chavez, Esq. (Doug Weingarten), Jordan Hatfield, grandsons, Daniel Chavez, Geoffrey Hatfield and numerous loving family members and friends. His legacy and dedication will live on through their work.
His family is grateful for the wonderful care Larry received from our local medical community. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Round Valley Animal Rescue (PO Box 1772 Eagar, AZ 85925) or the Round Valley Senior Center payable to TOS (356 S Papago St. Springerville, AZ 85938) in his memory.
Rosary and a memorial mass were held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Springerville.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Larry’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.