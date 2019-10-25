Electra Brooks was born Aug. 29, 1931. On the morning of Aug. 8, 2019, Electra’s mother, father and brother were anticipating her arrival. That was her comfort. It was not easy getting there, but she made it. Her son Dr. Robert Brooks and family, Val Kennedy and husband John and her family miss her terribly. "I hear that is a forever thing." said Val Kennedy.
Her connections to the community gave her purpose: volunteer at the Show Low Historical Museum, career in medical records at local hospital with that wonderful initial group of women, she loved you. She volunteered at her local church for many fundraising events over the years, and the people of her neighborhood, you all gave her a wonderful life. She gave and gave, never asking for anything. She was "our" anchor.
A service for internment of her ashes will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Philips In the Hills Episcopal Church in Tucson. There will also be a memorial service near the one year anniversary of her passing at the same Church. Donations are suggested to Lewy Body Dementia Association in her honor.
