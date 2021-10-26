Elias Aragon

Elias Aragon

Elias P. Aragon passed away on October 13, 2021 at home. He was born in Red Hill, New Mexico to Eusebio and Felisita Aragon. The family moved to Springerville in 1950 to attend school.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar. There will be no interment as his ashes will be spread per his request.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Elias’ family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.

