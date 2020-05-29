Elijah Ivins

Elijah Amos Ivins passed away on May 11, in Phoenix. He was born to Robert George Ivins and Mary Dena Ivins on September 10, 1992, in Whiteriver.
Elijah enjoyed being with family, fishing, being outdoors and writing his own music. He was a kind man with a big heart. He is survived by his wife: Maria Sue Ivins; children: Elyonna Kaizha Ivins, Alijah Jaron Ivins & Dremazhee Tru Ivins; father: Robert Ivins & Joyce Krueger; Mother: Mary Pope; sisters: Sheila Pope; Jasmine Hinton; brothers: Ira Ivins, Eli Ivins, Jarom Ivins & Edmund Johnson; foster sisters: Reanna Cutter, Jenaya Cutter & Raeliegh Cutter; foster brother: Levi Ball; nephews: Taishaun & Rashaun Ivins; niece: Alekcia Ivins; step sons: Shondee Burnette & Ty’ron Burnette and step daughters: Lillian Baha, Michaela Baha & Mika Baha.
A graveside service was held at the Tiapa cemetery in the Seven Mile Community of Whiteriver, May 22.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary.
If you wish to share condolences with the Ivins family visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.