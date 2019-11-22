Elisabeth “Liz” Plath, 77, was taken to be with our Lord, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. She was born Sept. 1, 1942, in Mequon, Wisconsin.
Liz graduated from Doctor Martin Luther College in New Ulm Minnesota, in 1964, with an elementary education degree. She later earned her master’s degree from Michigan State University.
She taught for two years in Owosso, Michigan, got married and moved to Janesville, Wisconsin. After one year in Janesville, she moved to Sodus, Michigan. Liz loved her Savior and dedicated her life in service to her Lord by volunteering in several areas at church. She served for many years as church organist and choir director at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (WELS). She was an accomplished organist and loved to sing. She continued her service as an organist at Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Benton Harbor. Liz was an elementary teacher for more than 25 years in the Lakeshore school district in Southwest Michigan.
Liz is survived by her sister, Kathryn; sons, Jeff (Jodi) and Doug (Jennifer) and seven grandchildren: Joshua, Ben, Andy, Olivia, Brooklynn, Samuel and Nolan.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
