Elizabeth Josephine Boekelheide, 95, died peacefully in her own bed on June 28, 2019.
She was born on April 26, 1924, to Josephine M Leavitt Daigle and Joseph Daigle in Los Angeles, California, where she grew and and finished school, including two years of college. Betty loved and married "the boy next door, Henry "Hank" Boekelheide and they remained married for 72 years.
She lived a full and fulfilling life. She learned to fly a plane before she learned to drive a car. She was an accomplished artist with many beautiful paintings to show. She was of a generous spirit with many and loved to share her faith from the Bible as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She moved to the Show Low area in 1990 and spent her remaining years here.
She is survived by a neice, Lynette, and a brother, Richard, both in North Carolina, and three grand-neices and two grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents her husband and two sisters, Hazel and Helen.
Betty chose to be cremated. Her memorial service will be held on saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 201 E. Whipple Street in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.