Elizabeth Cody, 96, of Cibecue, died peacefully Oct. 27, 2019, at her residence in Whiteriver. She was born March 9, 1923, in Cibecue, to David and Nellie Enfield.
Elizabeth was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She and her husband, Ernest Cody, had 13 children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and enjoyed many family gatherings and responsibilities. Elizabeth had a deep love for her family and cherished her time with her grandchildren. She lived her life with a genuine spirit of service, as she could often be found helping other families in their time of need or giving what she could when she recognized individuals struggling. She could also often be found in her kitchen cooking many traditional foods and favorites of the family, her tortillas and eggs will be greatly missed. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh and tease.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Cody, sons: Bill Cody and Leon Cody, daughters: Kristen Cody, Clara West and Marcelena Begay.
She is survived by her sons, Pat Cody (Roberta), Jeff Cody (Mary) and Kit Cody; daughters, Ernestine Cody, Faye Cody, and Margie Alo (Lefty); and her innumerable grandchildren and great-grandchildren
A two-night wake will be held Thursday, Nov. 7-8, in Whiteriver at Loma Cody’s residence. Elizabeth will be brought home at 10 a.m. Nov. 7. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Fort Apache Branch with a viewing one hour prior. She will then be taken to the family plot in Cibecue, where she will be laid to rest.
The family of Elizabeth would like to express our gratitude for the many individuals who blessed our mother and grandmother with your friendship, care, love and concern.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
