Elizabeth Hansen

Elizabeth Hansen

Elizabeth Hansen, 65, of Show Low, Arizona passed away November 16, 2021. She was born September 24, 1956 in Los Angeles, California to Teddy and Margaret Hansen.

She loved her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all.

Affectionately known as Nana, she is survived by her son, Teddy and wife, Effie of Show Low; grandchildren, Creedence Riley, Xavier Feltrop and Teddy Lamar “TJ”.

A graveside service will be held 12:00 P.M. Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Lakeside Cemetery in Lakeside, Arizona.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.