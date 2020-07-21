Elizabeth Perry

On June 30, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona we lost Elizabeth Lisa Perry to the COVID-19 virus.
Lisa was a daughter to Edgar Perry, sister to Evangeline Warwick, Angeline Hoffman, Deborah Perry, and Paula Perry. She had two daughters: Sjante Murphy and Kaila Perry and two beautiful grandchildren, Marley Murphy and Owen Murphy.
To all that knew her she loved to laugh and was always smiling. She worked for the tribe as the Grant Administrator for the Tribal Historian Preservation Office. She was a University of Arizona Wildcat but also received her bachelors at ASU in American Indian Studies. Lisa also attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology for one year, she was so proud to be a part of that prestigious college.
Her early schooling was in Whiteriver Public Schools. In high school she was a part of Upward Bound, New Start and Phillip Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire. She was a highly intelligent woman.
She was a Godmother to two girls one in the church and one traditional. Both of her daughters had Sunrise dances because her mother told her that she wanted her girls to have dances since none of her own daughters had a dance. Her mom love to go to Sunrise Dances before she passed.
Lisa always entertained many including her cousins who came in from Cleveland and Connecticut. Andrew was one of her favorites to hang out with when he came to visit. She knew so much about our Apache culture and traditions because of her studies, her work, her daughters Apache Sunrise dances, and her dad.
She will be missed by all who knew her. Her viewing will be at Vangie Warwick’s home in Whiteriver on Friday, July 17, at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with pictures from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, 440 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop, Arizona.
On Saturday, July 18, her funeral will be at 11 a.m. at Morning Dove Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arizona. Thank you for all your donations and help.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements. To share condolences with the Perry family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
