Elizabeth Wallis Romney Cederstrom of Lakeside, died peacefully Nov. 18, 2019, in Lakeside. She was just a few weeks shy of celebrating her 100th birthday. Elizabeth was born Dec. 8, 1919, in Rexburg, Idaho to the late, Maurice and Genevive (Wallis) Romney.
Elizabeth grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she graduated from East High. She then attended the University of Utah where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree. While in school she met, Charles E. Cederstrom, and they were later married in Salt Lake City. They had three children, Caron, Craig and Shannon Caye.
In 1960 the family moved to the White Mountains of Arizona after Charles was transferred for his job. Charles passed in 1969.
Elizabeth was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she volunteered in many different capacities. She was a florist by trade and owned the House of Originals in Holbrook for many years. She also worked for Caron’s Mountain Flowers in Show Low, right along-side her daughter Caron. She was the director for Miss Navajo County for many years and volunteered for Summit Health Care for over 25 years.
Her hobbies included gardening and anything with flowers. She was also a professional sewer having sewed many items for various movie stars.
She is survived by her daughter, Caron Mullen of Show Low; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Cederstrom; son Craig Cederstrom; daughter Shannon Caye Martinez and three brothers, Robert, George and Wallace Romney.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Owens Livingston Mortuary~White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low. The inurnment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
