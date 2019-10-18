Elizabeth Wisner

Elizabeth (Liz) Jane Wisner died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Show Low. Liz was born July 5, 1932, in Owosso Michigan, the daughter of Ferdinand and Martha Aelker and was one of six children (siblings include Theresa, Gladys, Mary, Robert and Donald). She grew up on her parent’s farm and graduated from a local Catholic high school in 1948.
On March 1, 1952, she married Edwin Clinton Wisner and shortly thereafter they began a family. Over the next 15 years, Ed and Liz had eight children. While in Michigan, they lived in Lansing, Ovid, and had a farm in Maple City. In 1968, they left Michigan and moved to Scottsdale. It takes a very special person to raise this many children and Liz embraced motherhood with all of her heart and soul. Her patience, understanding, sense of humor, and calm demeanor helped her cope with many hardships and difficulties along her life’s journey. She always had a positive outlook on life, never judged anyone, and was a great listener. She never told her kids how to live their lives and always supported them in a myriad of ways. She was a friend, confidant, “the cool mom” and was the sweetest and kindest person to everyone that met her.
In 1994, Liz and Ed moved to Show Low, where they both lived out the remainder of their lives. Her family would visit them frequently and created a lifetime of memories in the twilights of their lives. Liz loved the outdoors, loved animals, liked to garden, and was an avid reader. She was a great cook and passed down some cherished recipes to her kids. She also loved to walk and visit with her neighbors. She put up with her crazy husband and sons’ passion for fishing and endured many hot, wet and cold outings at a variety of lakes and oceans in various parts of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. She also loved to go out to lunch with her daughters and neighbors. For the past several years, she took care of two feral cats that lived under a trailer near her home. She was a devout Catholic and her faith in God was strong. She attended mass regularly at Saint Theresa Catholic Church in Phoenix and Saint Rita’s Catholic Church in Show Low.
Liz touched many lives and will forever be missed by her family, siblings, friends, neighbors, and members of her community. She is survived by her sister, Mary and brother Robert; children: Marty, Barry, Connie, Kathy, Brian, Jean, Scott and Dave; spouses: Robin, Huey, Sharon; significant others: Maria and Micha; grandchildren: Sara, Michael, Hanna, Paul, Tim, Andrea, Lindsey, Justin and Crystal and great grandchildren: Connor, Tyler, Gia, Sophia, Jaxson and Hunter.
"Rest in peace mom. You were deeply loved and appreciated and our hearts will never be the same without you here to help guide us along our own journeys. Peace and strength!"
Services for Liz will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Saint Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018. Flowers can be sent to the church on the day of the services prior to 9:30 a.m. A celebration of Liz’s life will be held immediately following the services at Brian Wisner’s house, 2508 N. 53rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
