Ella Davis

Ella Hope Davis left this mortal world late Sunday night to return to her Savior, Jesus Christ, as well as her Heavenly and mortal parents. She was born June 8, 1933, to Horace and Malinda Cheney Crandell in their home in Clay Springs.
Ella married Kenneth Davis, who survives her, June 5, 1948 and their marriage was later solemnized in the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was preceded in death by one older brother, Reese Crandell, and two older sisters, Beth Perkins and Rose Turner. She was also preceded in death by two younger brothers, Carlos Crandell and Albert Crandell and younger sister, Opal Crandell Splawn.
She is survived by her brother, Kirk Crandell of Clay Springs; children: Juanita Batson, Sharon Brewer, Cole Davis and Shaun Davis of Clay Springs, Ashley Davis of San Tan Valley and Melissa Lambdin of Lakeside. Hope was the proud grandmother to 36 grandchildren, 78 great grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Hope had a joyous childhood working and playing with her siblings in a loving, Gospel centered home. Hope and Kenneth raised their six children in Clay Springs. Hope was blessed with many talents. She loved to sing, dance, play the mandolin, grow a garden, bottle and preserve food, cook, and sew. She could stretch a paycheck and ride a horse. She was an excellent marksman and could shoot a deer and field dress it. She went out of her way to befriend those who needed a friend or were sick and needed a meal. She endured a lot of the vicissitudes of life, including thyroid cancer and Addison's disease. But she always served others.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 16, at the Clay Springs Ward chapel. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, and at 1 p.m. prior to the service Aug. 16 at the chapel.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Davis family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
