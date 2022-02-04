Ellaina Everingham

Ellaina Everingham

Ellaina Grace Everingham passed away, due to a car accident in Flagstaff, Arizona, December 26, 2021.

After graduating from Blue Ridge High School in 2019, Ellaina moved to Flagstaff to attend Northern Arizona University.

Your wonderful smile and smothering hugs will be sorely

missed, our dearest daughter, sister, friend.

Parents are Ron & Darcy Everingham of Lakeside, AZ and siblings Austin, Conner, Corban, Olivia, Maria, Addyson, Marissa Craigo and Tia Truax

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To read the full obituary or send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.