Elma Jean (Higgins) Smithson went to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. She was born Aug. 16, 1929, in Long Beach, California. She moved to Camp Verde, in 1998 with her husband.
Jean is survived by her children: Karen (Bob Sellers), Gaylene Allen, Robert (Rhonda May); daughter-in-law Jared (Smithson); brother Earl (Higgins); 12 grandchildren; 17.5 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace John, son Ronald Orley, parents Orley and Marzelle (West) Higgins.
Jean loved to crochet and was very talented. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and great great grandchild cherish her beautiful creations. She left no one out. Baking was also a gift she shared with family. Her children always remember coming home to the smell of freshly baked bread.
Jean was happily married to her husband of 64 years before he passed. They spent those years loving each other and their family, camping, fishing, and playing music.
Jean was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She was a marvelous person with a great sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, for family and friends at the Show Low Cemetery.
