Elmer Hinsley passed away at his home in Lakeside on Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 at the age of 80. Elmer was born in Watonga, Oklahoma to Richard Raymond and Ruth Lorene Hinsley.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, three sisters, three brothers, two sons, a stepson, three stepdaughters, 28 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and three more on the way.
Elmer was a veteran of the Army, in which he served proudly in 1958, and a sworn member of the American Legion. He loved country/western music, eagles, and camping. He never met a stranger, and you would never see him without a cup of coffee or a bologna sandwich in his hand. He will be missed by all who knew him. “The old man from the mountain has gone home!”
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.