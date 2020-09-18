In Loving Memory of Elmer Lamson born February 20, 1981 in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Elmer entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Arizona Honor Health Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.
Elmer was a son to Valena Nosie and the late Delmer Lamson (Hopi), a brother to Joseph, Garrin, Garrett, Aaliyah, Brittney Skidmore and Kashia Nosie. He also had four wonderful nieces: Zemira, Sophia, Taneah Skidmore and Abrielle Perry. He had many uncles, aunties, cousins and friends.
Elmer was preceded in death by his loving grandparents Minor and Phyllis Lupe Paxson.
To all that knew him, he loved to joke and was always smiling. Elmer worked for the White Mountain Apache Tribe as the SONRA Compliance Specialist for the White Mountain Apache Police Department. He was an Eastern Arizona College graduate but also attended ASU a few years before returning home to care for his late grandparents.
He will be missed by all who knew him. His viewing will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 North 9th Street, Show Low, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life Gospel Singspiration with special remarks from friends will follow the viewing from 3 pm to 8 pm at the Seven Mile Miracle Church in Whiteriver, Arizona.
On Sunday, Sept. 20, his graveside funeral will be at 10 a.m. at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
