Elsie Pivonka

Elsie Dolores Pivonka, also affectionately known as Dee Pivonka, passed away on Feb. 24, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona. She was born on March 29, 1942, in Hoisington, Kansas, to her parents, the late Anthony and Caroline (Kresten) Mlynar.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Pivonka; her daughters, Donna Hanson and Bonnie Bonner; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She moved from Kansas to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1959 and then moved to Show Low in June 2006.
She worked for Phoenix Union High School District for 23 years and was an active member of the Emblem Club through the Show Low Elks Lodge No. 2090. She loved her family, traveling, animals, playing cards, flowers and old country music.
She was the best wife, mother and grandmother anyone could ever have. She will be truly missed.
Private family services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
