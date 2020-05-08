Elton Peters

Elton Loney Peters, 79, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home in Springerville. He was born March 16, 1941 in Springerville, the son of Johnny Andrew Peters and Vivian Brown Peters.
Loney was raised in Luna, New Mexico. At a very young age he developed a love for driving trucks. He met and married Pauline Duvall on March 16, 1963. They were sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple on November 21, 1964. They have 4 children.
Loney enjoyed working on and driving trucks. He enjoyed delivering lumber for Reidhead Brothers Lumber Mill and talking with all his customers. When he retired he enjoyed his grandkids and loved taking them places.
Loney was a committed member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was always willing to help anyone in need and had a nickname and a smile for everyone.
Loney is survived by his wife, Vivian Pauline Peters, son, Glenn (Edie) Peters, Tucson; daughters, Colleen (Jeff) Bryant, Raymore, Missouri; Vanessa (Arthur) Cisco, Eagar; brothers, Wayne Peters, Keith Peters, Bobby Peters, sister, Nona Scott, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Michael Dean Peters, brothers, Roland Peters, Buster Peters and sisters, Rosalee Reynolds, Lillian Tisdell and Arlene Ray.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (AZ time) at the Luna Cemetery, Luna, New Mexico.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Elton’s family, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.burnhammortuary.com" www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
