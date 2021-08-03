Elwood Peterson

Elwood “Woodie” Peterson, 89, passed away July 27, 2021. Survivors include wife of 62 years, Beth; children, Loni (David), Dallas (Brendee), Shannon, dec’d, (Jay), Amy (Dave), Russel (Nicole), Laurie (Todd), Jolynn (Dean), Mack (Monica), and Andrea (Rand); 55 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 30, 6:00-8:00 at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 89 E. 19 St., Snowflake. Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 31st at 1:00 pm with a viewing an hour prior at the Centennial Stake Center, 9th St. S. 2nd W. in Snowflake.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
To send condolences or see the full obituary please visit our website at owenslivingstonmortuarywww.owenslivingstonmortuary.
