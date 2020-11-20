Emer Skidmore went to be with Lord on November 10, 2020 in Whiteriver, Arizona. He was born on Nov. 26, 1964 to parents Dewey and Corneila B. Skidmore in Forestdale Arizons. Emer married Colleen Zahgotah and they were married for 30 years. Emer was escorted by the Harley Davidson Bike Club/Land Operations, family and friends.
Emer is survived by his wife, Colleen (Zahgotah) Skidmore; brothers, Ronnie Skidmore and Lemanuel Skidmore; daughters, Priscilla Skidmore, Connie Skidmore and Pam Skidmore; sons, Emery O. Skidmore and Daniel Skidmore.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dewey Skidmore; mother, Corneila Skidmore; brother, Lloyd Skidmore; sister, Dewlinda Skidmore.
A view will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop, Arizona. Graveside service will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Golden Gulch Cemetery in Whiteriver, Arizona. Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Skidmore family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.