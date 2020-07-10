Emilia Madrid

Emilia Pena Madrid, 95, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. When Emilia was born July 10, 1924, in St. Johns, her father, Manuel Pena, was 26 and her mother Benina Ulibarri Pena was 20. She married Encarnacion John Madrid on October 25, 1941 in her hometown. They had five natural children and one adopted.
Emilia enjoyed going to church on Sundays and loved animals. Aside from always having a dog and cat, her and her husband raised chickens, ducks, cows, pigs and rabbits at their ranch. She always had a small vegetable garden, a few fruit trees and vines of grapes. Emilia was a hard worker. She knew how to work, always had energy and barely sat down. Even in her late 80’s she had more energy than most people in their 20’s. Although she worked hard and was not afraid to get dirty, she also loved to get all dolled up. She had class. She never walked outside unless her hair was done and her makeup was on and she was wearing her finest clothes.
Her hobbies included crocheting, camping, fishing and singing and she absolutely loved to dance. She was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.
Emilia is survived by her son, Johnny J. Madrid, St. Johns; daughters, Dora Mae Madrid, Flagstaff; Dolores Cancino, Phoenix; Christina Barreras, Holbrook; Sandra Knox, St. Johns; brothers, Gilbert Pena, Elfigo Pena; sister, Cecilia Pena, 22 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 50 great-great- grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and son, Anthony Madrid.
Rosary will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Johns.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. also at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment will follow the services at the St. Johns Catholic Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Emilia’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.