Emma Maya was a beloved, caring mother, grandmother, greatgrandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She went home on April 21, 2022 at age 84.
She was born to Abelardo “Lalo” and Zobal “Zobie” Agnes Daniel on November 12, 1937 in Gila Bend, Arizona.
Emma met her husband Andrew “Andy” Maya, Jr during her high school years. They married on July 4, 1956 and together had nine children. They lived in Show Low from 1979 until 1983.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her children Andrew the 3rd and baby girl Maya, and Phillip Ward, her son-in-law.
Emma is survived by her siblings Frances Saucedo, Abelardo “Ed” Daniel, and Arite Owens; her children, Aileen, Kathleen, Sandra (Meldoy), Edith, Edward (Leslie), Ingrid and Justin (Danyella). Seven grandchildren, Ten great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.
Emma had many talents: Seamstress, interior decorator, fashion guru and businesswoman; she owned and operated “Andy Maya’s Fine Mexican Food and “Andy’s Pass Time Bar”.
Our mom was a combination of a superhero and an angel sent from the heavens, and a shining light to all who knew or met her in her lifetime.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Cave Creek, Arizona. Contact Sandra @ emmadfromgb@aol.com or 602-565-8837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.