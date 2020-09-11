Emma Stock

Emma Rochelle Stock, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, in her home, surrounded by loved ones. Emma was born in Lakeside, Arizona on January 17, 1936 to James LeRoy Burke and Montez Hall Burke. Emma attended Lakeside High School and attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She married James Ardell Stock on October 18, 1957 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were later sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple of the Church of Latter-Day Saints. Emma was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, singing, playing the piano, reading scriptures, spending time with her grandchildren and getting her hair and nails done.
She is survived by her sons, James Brent Stock, Zane Kevin Stock, Dallas LeGrand Stock; brother, Monte LeRoy Burke; sisters, Helen Masterson and Cherilyn Shoemacher; grandchildren, Chris Talamante, Brittany Gillihan, Morgan Stock, Heather Thompson, Alicia Crowell, Austin Ogan, Tyler Stock, Kevin Stock, Cody Watson, Mathew Watson and Jayden Stock.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Stock; son, Jared Lamar Stock; daughters, Shannon Rochelle Ogan and Jennifer Marcena Rifeher; parents, James LeRoy and Montez Hall Burke; brothers Thomas L. Burke, Trent H. Burke and G. Wesley Burke; sisters Joyce Cagle, Jean Neilsen and Mannon Dalton.
A viewing will be held from 7 -8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low, Arizona. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Show Low Downtown Chapel 300 N. 11th Street, Show Low, Arizona. Concluding Services and Interment will be held at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel is handling the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
