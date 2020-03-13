Eric Lee Felt, 74, resident of Snowflake, died March 6, 2020, at Mountain Care of Snowflake. He was born in Muskegon, Michigan.
He served in the United States Army as a young man, was a member of American Legion. He was a skilled welder, a career that presented job opportunities throughout the U.S. In his retirement he travelled with the U.S. enjoying the natural wonders of creation. He will be remembered during the last year of his life for sharing these words, "Slow down, look around you, what's right in front of us is worth taking a minute to enjoy!"
He is survived by his sisters, Virginia Zeiler and Ingrid Swanson; brothers: Lynn, Roger and Charles Felt and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lea Felt; brother George Felt; and sons Brett and Bartt Felt.
At his request, no services will be held. His family extends special thanks to the compassionate staff at Mountain Care of Snowflake and Hospice Compassus.
