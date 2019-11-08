Erick Hart

Erick Alan Hart entered Heaven’s gates Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. He was born Sept. 30, 1960, in Phoenix.
Erick had an unwavering faith in God. He loved the Lord Jesus with all of his heart.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Hart and daughters Sarah Hart and Aimee Hart; father and mother, Leo L Hart and Jackie A Hart; two loving sisters Sharon A Cote and Diana L Hartke; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Erick had a very kind heart and quick wit and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Erick was a fun loving person and was a great friend to have.
Family and friends whose lives have been touched by Erick are invited to meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Show Low Cemetery for the memorial service.
Be still and know that I am God. Psalm 46:10
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. Visit www.silvercreekmortuary.com to share condolences with the Hart family.
