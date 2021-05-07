Erik North

Erik Paul North, 48, of Show Low, passed away, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Show Low. He was born August 8, 1972 in Van Nuys, California.
Paul is survived by his wife Kimberly Rabin and daughter, Hali.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, please visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
