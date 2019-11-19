Ernest Anaya, 80, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at his home in Springerville. He was born July 16, 1939, in Juan Thomas, New Mexico, the son of Andres Anaya, Sr. and Mary Braiser Anaya.
Ernest married Lydia Orona March 4, 1961. They are the parents of five children: Eugene Anaya of Mesa; Elizabeth (Ray) Logan of Tucson; Kenneth Anaya of Alamogordo, New Mexico; Violet (Freddy) Leonard of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Christopher (Natalie) Anaya of Coeur d’alene, Idaho. He loved his family with everything he had and enjoyed time with his grandchildren.
Ernest served his country in the United States Army. He was a jack-of-all trade. He retired after 30 years from the Town of Springerville as public works director.
He is survived by his wife, Lydia Anaya; children, sisters Helen Dow and Dora Barela and 16 grandchildren.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents and 16 siblings.
Rosary and a funeral mass were held Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Springerville. Interment followed the services at the Springerville Cemetery.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Ernest’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
