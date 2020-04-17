Ernest Jellum

Ernest Edward Jellum, 67, of Show Low, died March 31, 2020. He was born October 1, 1952 in Phoenix.
He is survived by his five daughters; Cheri, Missy, April, Bobbie Jo and Jessica, Ten grandchildren; Kayla, Katie, Adam, Brandon, Tristan, Amanda, Michael, Makenzie, Brody and Beau, Sister; Bonnie, Barbara and brother Rick.
He was preceded in death by his father Ernest Selmer Jellum and mother Lorraine Marie LaRose
A memorial service will be held virtually through the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall on April 25, 2020
