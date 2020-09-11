Ernest Maestas

Ernest Bunky Maestas gained his wings to heaven passing away Durango, Colorado in on August 5, 2020
He was born in Holbrook, Arizona on May 14, 1947 to Juanita Lucero Maestas, and Nestor Maestas Sr., both deceased.
He was one of 13 wonderful brothers and sisters that he loved and always had great stories to talk about regarding his childhood memories. They were mostly raised on the Maestas Ranch in Concho, Arizona. The Maestas Ranch will be cherished forever. The family still joins on the Maestas Ranch for family events.
Ernest Bunky Maestas entered the U.S. Army in October 25, 1967 to serve the county in Viet Nam and got a honorable discharged from active duty. He received a Defense Service National Metal, Viet Nam Medal Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Metal, 20 Bars, Combat Infantryman Badge (1st Award) 1st class gunner and Sharp shooter while in the United State Army.
Ernest Bunky Maestas was also a business owner of B&M Auto Repair and Rental Properties in Holbrook later in the year was retired.
Ernest Bunky was married on March 25, 1972 to Deborah Marlene Martinez, daughter of Sally Gallegos Martinez and Gavin Martinez.
Ernest Bunky Maestas and Deborah Marlene Martinez they had four children Mario Maestas, Jonie (Bell) Maestas, Bunky Jr. Maestas (Colleen) and Ashley Maestas Survived by sibling Leo Maestas, Johnny Maestas, Fella Baldwin and Andrew Maestas M.D.
Preceded in death by siblings brother Vidal Maestas, Louis Maestas, Ned Maestas, Frankie Maestas; sisters, Gloria Keeton, Genevieve Greigo, Martha Peralta, Madia Pergenson.
He was a loving grandfather to Destiney and Britney Bell, Mercedes, Joey, Emma Maestas and Alyssa Martinez, and also a great-grandchild to Aubrey Arias, Ava Arias (deceased); Robbie Arias and Adaline Bell.
He will be very much missed by family and friends
Rosary will be held Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Holbrook Arizona. Interment to follow at Holbrook Cemetery for a Memorial and Graveside Service with Military Honors rendered by American Legion Color Guard and V.F.W. Honor Guard.
