Ernest McCune was born on Aug. 17, 1929, in the state of Alabama and passed away in the comfort of his home on Feb, 17, 2021. Ernest was a farmer and an honorable U.S. Army veteran.
Ernest will be remembered for his pride in growing tomatoes, his love for desserts, especially homemade cookies, his love for John Deere, lottery tickets and reading the newspaper. No matter how crazy hot it was, he faithfully wore his button-up long sleeve shirts.
Ernest is survived by his son, Micah McCune, daughter-in-law, Robin McCune and their children.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, White Mountain Chapel 320 N. Ninth St., Show Low, Arizona with military honors and graveside services beginning at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Lakeside Cemetery, 1265 Larson Road, Lakeside, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary-White Mountain Chapel of Show Low is handling the services.
