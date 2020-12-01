Ernestine Thresa Kaffer, known to many as "Tina," died in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home in Holbrook from a lingering illness. She was 64. Tina was born April 28, 1954, in Holbrook, Arizona to her parents, the late Joe & Alice Hernandez.
She was a graduated member of Holbrook High School's Class of '72. She worked for 17 years for the Petrified Forest a few miles to the east of Holbrook as a Park Ranger and later a retail clerk there. She enjoyed her work and loved people wherever she went. Tina was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and daily, she did what she could to help anyone with whatever she could. She knew her way around a kitchen and found a great deal of joy preparing food for others. The love she possessed for her family was exemplary and her grandkids were her favorite people on the planet.
She is survived by her husband, Michael R. Kaffer; son, Ronaldo Gurule; grandkids: Aleesya Gurule, Enrique Gurule; and her sister, Ada of Utah. Along with her parents, Tina was predeceased by her son, Chris Gurule; brother, Joe Hernandez; and grandson, Joe Hernandez.
A Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Holbrook, Arizona.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary ~ Holbrook.
To send private condolences please go to www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
