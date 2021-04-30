Ernie Crocker, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Lakeside, Arizona. He was born, August 17, 1937 in Whiteriver, Arizona to Joseph and Ellen (Ethelbah) Crocker.
Ernie Crocker is survived by children: Leon, Janet, Eileen Ellen; sisters: Delores Alchesay, Judy Dazen; 25 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Dorinda Crocker; son, Anthony Crocker, Sr.; and daughter, Vicki Suttle.
Services were held at the Fort Apache Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fort Apache, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.