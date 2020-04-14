Ernie Shipp

Ernie Lee Shipp, died unexpectedly in his sleep at Haven of Show Low, Show Low, after a long battle with Parkinsons disease on April 03, 2020. Ernie was born on April 27, 1952 to Coshene and Clara Shipp of Bylas, Arizona. Ernie grew up in Bylas.
He love to be active, running, hiking, collecting guns, maintain his trucks and listening to music. Ernie graduated from Ft. Thomas, took classes for welding in Lakeside. He married Arlene Bonito on Feb. 04, 1980 at the Lutheran Church in Whiteriver. Ernie had many jobs, he enjoyed working at Sunrise Ski Resort as a lift mechanic. Ernie got to travel to many different Ski Resorts. Bringing home gifts and stories. He then worked with the Tribal Education Department for 25 years, retiring a little early due to illness.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Arlene Shipp; son, Presley Bonito of Peridot; daughters, Janis Patton( Randall Patton Sr.) of Hawaii, Erica Bonito (Jesse McDaniel) of Oregon, Ernestine Shipp (Steve Charette) of North Dakota, Erma (Ira) Hinton of Phoenix and Adrienne Shipp (Mason Cledon Sr.) Whiteriver; brother, Edwin(Marlene) Shipp Sr.; 12 grandchildren, many families and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Coshene (Clara) Shipp, grandmother, Agnus Preston; daughter, Erna Shipp; Raymus Preston Sr., Manuel Wright Sr., Jonathan Wright, Ronald Wilson, El Wilson and Preston Bonito.
A luncheon will be at 307 w. Bridle Dr. from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020. Graveside service will at Canyon Day Cemetery, Canyon Day, Arizona, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 1 p.m.
To leave on-line condolences for the Shipp family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.